Orientation programme for 2200 students at IIT Guwahati

IIT Guwahati welcomed the new 2023 batch of students on August 1. As a unique initiative this year, the institute also organised a special session on the mental well-being of the students during the orientation session. This was the first session following the pre-pandemic academic schedule after the Covid-19 outbreak. Prof Anamika Barua highlighted the importance of student well-being and how the institute will help them in managing their personal and academic life in a stress-free and efficient manner. The session was attended by new students, their parents, as well as their siblings.

Welcoming the new batch, Prof Parameswar K Iyer, Officiating Director, said, “We have the best quality infrastructure and I encourage you to pursue your hobbies and grow beyond academics. Your teachers are also active researchers hence you will be taught and exposed to the best available information in the world.”

During the orientation programme Prof Kanduru V Krishna, Dean of Academic Affairs, and Prof Rupam Barman, Associate Dean of Academic Affairs, Undergraduate, IIT Guwahati, made detailed presentations on the NEP2020 aligned academic programmes being offered at the institute and highlighted the opportunities and flexibility the students have to sculpt their curriculum as per their interests with academic, industry, research, and entrepreneurship experiences.