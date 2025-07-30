OpenAI CEO Sam Altman believes AI will change education in 18 yrs

With the way Artificial Intelligence is disrupting all sectors at a breakneck speed, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman believes traditional education wouldn’t be the same in the next 18 years. Speaking on the This Past Weekend podcast with comedian Theo Von, Altman said, “In that world, education is going to feel very different.” In fact, the tech giant doesn’t mince words when he said that he has doubts whether his son would attend college too.

According to him, traditional education will see a major change in the next 18 years, with AI becoming an integral part of learning. Altman also said that he isn’t worried about the kids, but parents. “I already think college is, like, maybe not working great for most people, but I think if you fast-forward 18 years, it’s going to look like a very, very different thing,” he said. When asked if his son will attend college or university, Altman said, “Probably not.”

The billionaire also believes that AI will be smarter than humans, thus making significant changes in traditional education. “I actually think the kids will be fine. I’m worried about the parents. If you look at the history of the world, when there’s a new technology, people who grow up with it are always fluent. They always figure out what to do. They always learn new kinds of jobs. But if you are like a 50-year-old and you have to kind of learn how to do things in a very different way, that doesn’t always work,” Altman said during the podcast.