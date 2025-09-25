O.P. Jindal Global University awarded 5-stars in global QS Stars Ratings 2025 at House of Lords, London

London: At the exclusive India–UK Roundtable on “The Innovation Corridor: UK–India Higher Education” held at the House of Lords, Palace of Westminster, on 24 September 2025, O.P. Jindal Global University JGU) was conferred the prestigious Global QS 5 Stars Rating Certificate. The certificate was presented to Professor (Dr.) C. Raj Kumar, Vice Chancellor, JGU by Ms. Jessica Turner, CEO of QS, in the distinguished presence of The Lord Patel of Bradford OBE, and Dr. Ashwin Fernandes, Regional Director, QS, Dr. Pankaj Mittal, Secretary General, Association of Indian Universities, and Professor Padmanabha Ramanujam, Dean, Academic Governance, JGU among other distinguished dignitaries including more than 25 Vice Chancellors and Presidents of leading UK and Indian universities.

The QS Stars system evaluates universities on over 50 indicators, and JGU’s outstanding performance was recognised for teaching, online learning, employability, arts & culture, sustainability, and governance, research and law and legal studies. This recognition reaffirms JGU’s global standing as a comprehensive, world-class institution of higher education committed to innovation, quality, and international collaboration. Receiving this accolade at such a historic venue symbolises not just JGU’s achievements, but also its pivotal role in strengthening India–UK academic ties and shaping the future of higher education worldwide.

O.P. Jindal Global University (JGU) has been awarded 5-Star Excellent Ratings (overall) in the Global QS Stars Ratings 2025 – a prestigious global system that evaluates universities across multiple dimensions of teaching, research, employability, governance, sustainability and more. JGU has been recognised with an overall 5-Star Excellent Rating, affirming its position as one of the world's leading universities.





QS Stars uses a comprehensive framework to rate and showcase university performance across a range of criteria, offering a multidimensional perspective of excellence in higher education.

In addition to this overall distinction, the QS evaluation recognised JGU with:

• 5 Stars: Teaching, Online Learning, Employability, Environmental Impact, Arts & Culture, Good Governance, Global Engagement

• 4 Stars: Law & Legal Studies, Research

Welcoming this global honour, Mr. Naveen Jindal, Chancellor & Benefactor of JGU, said: “This proud recognition reflects our vision of building a world-class institution in India. It reaffirms JGU’s commitment to excellence, innovation, and global engagement—values that are deeply aligned with the aspirations of our nation.”

Professor (Dr.) C. Raj Kumar, Founding Vice Chancellor of JGU, added: “This achievement underscores the breadth of our strengths and the holistic nature of our academic ecosystem. This recognition is not the product of one effort but the lived ethos of our community. Over 16 years, we have grown from an aspiration into an Institution of Eminence—defined by academic excellence, vibrant culture, sustainability, innovation, and global engagement. It is a testament to the visionary leadership and generosity of our Chancellor and Benefactor, Mr. Naveen Jindal, whose commitment and philanthropy laid the foundation for JGU’s journey. It belongs equally to our faculty members who inspire and mentor, our administrative staff who ensure operational excellence, our students who embrace challenges with resilience and creativity, and our alumni who carry forward JGU’s values into the world.”

Commenting on this distinction achieved by JGU, Dr. Ashwin Fernandes, Executive Director, QS observed, “JGU’s 5-Star Excellent Rating is a clear recognition of its holistic strengths across teaching, research, employability, sustainability, governance, and global engagement. Very few institutions in the world achieve this distinction, and JGU’s accomplishment reflects both its academic vision and its commitment to global benchmarks. It is also a signal of India’s growing presence on the global higher education map, with universities like JGU leading the way."

Professor Padmanabha Ramanujam, Dean of Academic Governance, JGU, remarked: “The QS Stars recognition is a validation of our commitment to institutional integrity, accountability, and global benchmarks. It reflects JGU’s resolve to consistently strengthen its governance systems and uphold the highest standards in higher education.”

Key Highlights of the QS Stars Evaluation

Teaching (5 Stars): From a small founding faculty to over 1,100 professors, scholars, and practitioners, JGU’s growth in human capital reflects its unwavering commitment to academic quality. This year alone, 129 new world-class faculty members joined JGU, representing what experts call “a historic leap in Indian higher education.” High student satisfaction, personalised mentoring, and impressive retention rates reflect the university’s culture of nurturing talent and fostering intellectual growth.

Online Learning (5 Stars): Through JGU Online, learners access world-class degree programmes and certifications with the same academic rigour as on-campus offerings. Features such as live and recorded lectures, COIL-based global collaborations, inclusive design, career support, and 24/7 student services have set new benchmarks in digital learning excellence.

Employability (5 Stars): JGU graduates are recognised worldwide for their impact, leadership, and practical skills. This rating validates JGU’s focus on preparing students not just for their first job, but for sustained success and leadership across their careers.

Environmental Impact (5 Stars): Sustainability is embedded in JGU’s operations through responsible funding, procurement, and climate-conscious practices. The Office of Sustainability tracks and reduces emissions, minimises waste, and advances community engagement, while the Jindal School of Environment & Sustainability (JSES) drives research and innovation aligned with the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

Arts & Culture (5 Stars): JGU fosters a thriving ecosystem where creativity and learning coexist. Initiatives like India’s first Constitution Museum and the Rights and Freedoms Academy deepen cultural awareness, civic learning, and global citizenship.

Good Governance (5 Stars): The rating acknowledges JGU’s transparent, accountable, and inclusive governance practices that ensure excellence across both academic and administrative spheres.

Global Engagement (5 Stars): With 575+ collaborations across 80+ countries, JGU has created one of the world’s most globalised academic ecosystems. Dual degrees, exchanges, and research partnerships make international education accessible, structured, and impactful.

Law and Legal Studies (4 Stars): Jindal Global Law School (JGLS) has been ranked India’s No. 1 law school for six consecutive years in the QS World University Subject Rankings. With global collaborations, innovative curricula, and experiential learning, JGLS continues to strengthen India’s legal education landscape.

Research (4 Stars): JGU has established dynamic research centres and think tanks addressing global challenges through interdisciplinary approaches. By balancing teaching and research, faculty remain at the forefront of knowledge creation while enriching student learning and showcase university performance across a range of criteria.

