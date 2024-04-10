Only 6.1 per cent students still looking for jobs: IIT Bombay

After reports suggested that almost 30% of IIT Bombay students hadn’t secured placements, the prestigious institute refuted the allegations. Through a post on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), they shared findings from an exit survey, stating that only 6.1% of graduating students from the class of 2022-23 are “still looking for jobs.”

“Lately there has been news that over 30% of IITB students do not get jobs! An exit survey among graduating students in 2022-23 says only 6.1% are still looking for jobs. Here is the survey result for you to decide...” IIT Bombay posted on X.

As per the survey, 57.1% of the 2022-23 batch bagged jobs through the college placements. Of the total, 12.2% of students went for a higher education, 10.3% of students secured jobs outside IIT Bombay, 8.3% went for public services, 1.6% joined startups. The survey also mentioned that 4.3% are “not yet decided”, and 6.1% are still looking for a job.

The initial report revealed that 36% of the 712 registered candidates failed to secure jobs in this year’s IIT Bombay placements. The report certainly raised concern given the tough job market conditions due to global economic uncertainties and a slowdown in hiring, affecting recent graduates, including those from prestigious institutions.