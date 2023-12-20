Only 1,04,891 students admitted for MBBS in 2023-24 registered on NMC portal

The National Medical Commission (NMC) said only 1,04,891 MBBS students for the academic year 2023-24 have uploaded details on the NMC portal. The Commission highlighted that students with uploaded details on the portal will be eligible for registration to practice modern medicine or allopath in India.

“UGMEB though Circular dated 9th October, 2023 requested all the Medical Colleges to upload the details of students admitted for graduate level medical education for the Academic Year 2023-24 latest by 20.10.2023. Further, after extension of the last date of counseling by the Supreme Court of India, another Public Notice was also issued to upload the details of admitted students for the Academic Year 2023-24 latest by 21.11.2023,” Shambhu Sharan Kumar, director, Under-Graduate Medical Education Board (UGMEB).

The Commission asked all students studying MBBS and got admission at graduate level medical education for the Academic Year 2023-24 to go through the list available on the NMC website to ensure that their names are reflected in the list. “Student who got admission in graduate level medical education (MBBS) for the Academic Year 2023-24 and their names are not reflected in the list may consult the concerned Directorate of Medical Education /Counselling Authority urgently,” said NMC.