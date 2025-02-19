Online education fraud a major concern for 50% of students

In India, education fraud is commonplace and now a recent survey of 90,000 students has revealed significant concerns about fraud in online education. The study conducted by College Vidya, a leading online platform, highlights that half of all prospective students express serious concerns about potential fraudulent practices in online education.

The comprehensive survey reveals that for every 10 students inquiring about online courses, five raise concerns about fraud. These worries primarily revolve around payment security, degree validity, and the authenticity of job placement claims. The data shows that 50% of students specifically check for UGC approval before considering any online programme, while 30% show significant hesitation in making payments without proper verification. Additionally, 20% of students question the accuracy of placement and career outcome claims made by online education providers.

These findings align with recent warnings issued by the UGC regarding fraudulent online programmes. According to UGC’s official guidelines, several disciplines including Engineering, Medical Sciences, Law, Architecture, and Pharmacy are prohibited from being offered through online or Open and Distance Learning (ODL) modes. This restriction has been put in place to maintain educational standards and protect student interests.

The survey data also indicates a growing trend of careful decision-making among students in the online education space. About 80% of students now take the time to verify institutional recognition on the Distance Education Bureau (DEB) website and carefully check if their chosen programme is allowed under UGC guidelines. There is also an increasing emphasis on understanding fee structures and verifying placement records before making any commitments. A significant development in this direction is the new requirement starting where students enrolling in recognised ODL and online programmes must generate a UGC-DEB ID. This measure aims to add another layer of security and verification for students pursuing online education.