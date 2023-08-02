Nurture your potential, fish for dream job

Ekta Chaudhary was a PhD student at IISC, Bangalore when she started collecting plants and nurturing greenery in her humble hostel room. Her love for plants made her start the YouTube channel ‘Garden Up’ even before she completed her research degree. Today, it has 1.47 million subscribers.

The field of horticulture has evolved significantly, and the term “horticulturist” has transcended its traditional association with “gardener.” Today, horticulturists are skilled professionals who engage in a wide range of specialised activities, contributing to various sectors and industries. They continue to drive innovation, sustainability, and progress in agriculture and allied sectors.

Horticulturists play a crucial role in addressing climate change and contributing to global initiatives that promote sustainability. They work to integrate green spaces, such as urban parks, green roofs, and vertical gardens, into urban environments. These initiatives enhance biodiversity, reduce the urban heat island effect, and improve air and water quality in cities.

A BSc in horticulture equips candidates with the knowledge and skills to engage in advanced agricultural research. They can contribute to developing better seeds, studying breeding conditions, and exploring innovative cultivation techniques.

“Horticulturists have excellent job prospects in both government and private sectors due to increasing interest in sustainable development and eco-friendly living. Their expertise in cultivating and managing plants aligns well with the goals of conserving natural resources and promoting environmentally friendly practices. They can find opportunities in government departments, agribusinesses, research institutions, eco-tourism, and agri-tourism sectors,” said Prof (Dr) Chandra Mohan Mehta, Associate Dean - School of Agriculture, Lovely Professional University. The institute has an MSc degree in horticulture (fruit science), which is approved by the Indian Council of Agricultural Research. It also has MSc Agriculture - Horticulture Vegetable Science and a PhD in Horticulture Vegetable Science.

With growing concerns for the environment, landscape architects are in demand. Whether it’s designing gardens, managing outdoor spaces, or advocating for sustainable landscapes, there is ample opportunity to contribute to the beautification and environmental enhancement of our surroundings. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has always stressed on the need of beautification and conservation.

When it comes to landscaping, several career options like garden centre manager, landscape contractor, landscape designer, green roof specialist, and green space planner are available. India Institute of Skill Development Training offers a Diploma in horticulture and landscaping management, which can be pursued after competition of class X.

“Horticulturists with expertise in landscape design, plant selection, and sustainable gardening can find employment in landscaping companies, real estate developers, and private estates. Horticulturists can also play a key role in setting up and managing urban farming projects, contributing to food security and promoting sustainable living in cities,” said Dr Himalay Patel, Head of Department (I/C), Department of Agriculture, Faculty of Science, Marwadi University.

According to Sardar Taranjit Singh, MD, JIS Group, the increasing interest and attention towards sustainable development and eco-friendly living further amplify the need for skilled horticulturists in various roles. In India, two courses namely BSc in Horticulture and a Diploma in Horticulture are popular among the candidates. Both are undergraduate courses during which the students learn about ornamental gardening, establishment of horticultural estates, interior scaping, waste management in the horticulture industry, agricultural microbiology and post-harvest technology and more.

“Horticulture contributes around 30.4% to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) while using only 13.1% of the gross cropped area, making it a significant player in India’s agricultural growth. Horticulture plays a major role in the economy by generating employment, providing raw material to various food processing industries, and higher farm profitability due to higher production and export earnings from foreign exchange,” said Dr P Senthilmurugan, HOD, Department of Plant Pathology, College of Agriculture, KL Deemed to be University.

Meanwhile, advancements in technology have revolutionised horticulture. Horticulturists use state-of-the-art tools, such as biotechnology, remote sensing, and precision farming, to enhance productivity and sustainability. Banks often hire horticulture graduates to assess and fund agricultural projects, providing financial support for agricultural ventures.

In the year-ender review 2021, the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying recognised fisheries as a ‘sunrise sector’, which demonstrated an outstanding double-digit average annual growth of 10.87% since 2014-15. According to the ministry, fisheries is a fast-growing sector in India, which provides nutrition and food security to a large population of the country besides providing income and employment to more than 28 million people. So, studying fisheries science does not necessarily mean that one becomes a fisherman. Fisheries science is a multidisciplinary field that encompasses research, management, conservation, and the sustainable use of aquatic resources. Fisheries scientists can work for environmental organisations, advocate marine conservation, seafood processing, quality control, and the supply chain management of fish products. Fisheries science professionals can contribute to the development of policies and regulations related to fisheries and marine conservation while working with government agencies or international organisations.

According to the National Fisheries Development Board, India is the third-largest fish-producing country and the second-largest aquaculture fish producer in the world. India contributes about 7% to the global fish production. The country is also home to more than 10% of the global fish biodiversity and is one of the 17 mega biodiversity-rich countries. Around 14 million people are engaged in fisheries and its allied activities. Andhra Pradesh is the largest fish producer in the country followed by West Bengal and Gujarat.

Graduates can apply to the fisheries department of state government for the post of Inspector of Fisheries, Research Assistants, Sub-Inspector of Fisheries, Assistant Directors, Assistant Fisheries Development Officer (AFDO)/ Fisheries Extension Officer (FEO) and Fisheries Development Officer(FDO).

Graduates can also seek employment in Marine Product Export Development Authority (MPEDA), Fishery Survey of India (FSI) and National Institute of Oceanography (NIO) among others. There are diverse job opportunities in the private sector, including roles like instructor, research assistant, biochemist, biologist, and technician. Those looking to start their own business can venture into seafood processing units, fisheries consultancy and aquaculture farms.

Gone are the days when horticulture and fishery sciences were considered niche or non-mainstream subjects with limited opportunities. Over the years, the perspective on these fields has drastically changed, and they have emerged as crucial sectors with significant potential and ample job opportunities.