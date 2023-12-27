Nursing: Heart of healthcare

The Covid-19 pandemic has increased the need for nurses and caregivers globally. The World Health Organisation (WHO) says we’ll require an extra nine million nurses and midwives by 2030. Even before the pandemic, there was a shortage of 5.9 million nurses. There are around 27 million nurses and midwives globally, making up almost half of the total health workforce, according to WHO. Despite facing challenges like heavy workloads, low salaries in private sectors, and stress, the demand for nurses and caregivers is on the rise in India and other countries.

Nurses have plenty of job options today because of the high demand for their services. Besides the usual BSc Nursing, MSc Nursing, and General Nursing & Midwifery (GNM), there are specialised paths like MSc Nursing in Medical Surgical, Child Health, Community Health, Obstetrical, and Mental Health Nursing. West Bengal Nursing Council offers more opportunities with Post Basic Diploma programmes in Cardio Thoracic, Psychiatric, Neonatal, Critical Care, and Orthopedic Nursing.

“Today, there are many nursing courses offered in both private and government colleges. Besides the usual BSc Nursing, MSc Nursing, and GNM, there are specialised programmes like community health services and adult health nursing. Geriatric nursing care is in demand due to the increasing need for elderly care. Nurses now have opportunities in diverse areas like railways, military services, and even space. For those seeking advanced education, options include MPhil Nursing, postgraduate degrees, and doctorate programmes. There’s a big gap between the demand for nurses and the number of qualified professionals available,” said Madhabi Das, Director, School of Nursing, SisterNivedita University (SNU). She pursued MSc in Nursing from PGIMER, Chandigarh.

For those interested in administrative roles, certifications in healthcare management, leadership, or nursing administration can help advance into positions such as nurse manager or director of nursing, said Sardar Taranjit Singh, Managing Director, JIS Group. He further added that many nursing specialties offer certifications, such as Certified Emergency Nurse (CEN) or Certified Pediatric Nurse (CPN), which demonstrate expertise and dedication in those specific areas.

Nursing may not be the highest-paying profession always, but it’s always in high demand. With an advanced degree, you can earn a huge income. The stability and constant need for nurses make it a reliable and fulfilling career choice. “The demand for skilled caregivers across various healthcare settings has been consistently high and is expected to grow due to the aging population, chronic illness management, advancements in medical technology and increased awareness of mental health needs. Also, there’s a growing preference for receiving care at home rather than in institutional settings. This trend has increased the demand for caregivers and nurses who can provide in-home assistance, personal care, and medical support for patients recovering from illness or managing chronic conditions,” said Singh.

The demand for nurse educators is on the rise, particularly with the expansion of nursing courses in both government and private institutions. The need for qualified nursing faculty members is always high, informed Das, who was the former Joint Director of Health Services (Nursing), Government of West Bengal.“Nurses are indispensable for the effective functioning of the healthcare sector. Nursing has always been a crucial profession, constituting over 70 percent of the healthcare sector. Doctors and paramedics make up around 30-35 percent. The presence of the nurses is vital in ensuring comprehensive patient care and addressing the evolving needs of our healthcare system,” said Das.

According to Singh, the integration of technology in healthcare is rapidly changing how nursing and caregiving are practiced. This includes the use of electronic health records (EHRs), telemedicine, wearable health devices, and AI-assisted diagnostics. “Also, there’s a growing demand for specialised nursing roles, such as nurse practitioners, nurse anesthetists, nurse midwives, and clinical nurse specialists. These advanced practice nurses often have increased autonomy and responsibility in patient care, leading to a more diverse and specialised workforce,” he said.

In the coming years, the demand for skilled caregivers is expected to continue increasing across various healthcare settings, believes Singh. This includes not only traditional settings like hospitals and nursing homes but also expanding opportunities in home-based care, telemedicine, community health organisations, and hospice care.“Challenges such as workforce shortages, the need for specialised training, and ensuring adequate support and resources for caregivers may also persist. Efforts to recruit, train, and retain caregivers will be essential to meet the evolving demands of healthcare delivery, especially in the context of an aging population and changing healthcare needs,” Singh said.