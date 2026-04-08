NTA expands digital reach on social media

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has strengthened its digital presence by officially launching its accounts on Instagram and Facebook, aiming to make exam-related updates more accessible and timely for students across the country. This move is expected to streamline communication and ensure that important information reaches aspirants without delay.



In a recent announcement shared on its official X (formerly Twitter) handle, the agency stated that it is now “closer than ever” to aspirants. Through these newly launched platforms, students will be able to receive instant notifications, exam alerts, and key updates in a more user-friendly format. The initiative is part of NTA’s broader effort to enhance engagement with candidates preparing for various national-level entrance examinations.

The agency highlighted that its social media presence will simplify access to crucial information such as admit cards, exam schedules, results, and other important announcements. With platforms like Instagram and Facebook being widely used among students, this step is likely to improve both the speed and convenience of communication.

To make it easier for candidates to find and follow its official pages, the NTA has also shared QR codes that directly link to its verified accounts. The official Instagram handle is @nta_india, while the Facebook page is available at @nta.exams. Students are encouraged to follow these accounts to stay informed and avoid missing any important updates.