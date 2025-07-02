NSOU unveils Centre for IKS in Kolkata

Netaji Subhas Open University (NSOU) marked a significant milestone with the formal inauguration of its Centre for Indian Knowledge Systems (IKS) recently at the university headquarters in Salt Lake, Kolkata. To commemorate this occasion, the Centre for IKS organised a one-day international seminar on the theme, ‘The Timeless Wisdom of Indian Knowledge Systems: Bridging Ancient Insights with Modern Innovations.’

The event commenced with a ceremonial lamp lighting by distinguished guests, symbolising the illumination of knowledge and wisdom. The inaugural session witnessed the presence of eminent scholars and academic administrators from India and abroad. Among the key speakers present were Dr Nilanjan Das, Associate Professor, Department of Philosophy, University of Toronto, Canada; Dr Alok Kumar Singh, Assistant Professor, Ramjas College, University of Delhi; Dr Nilendu Chatterjee, Assistant professor, Bankim Sardar College, University of Calcutta and Sayantan Roy, Assistant DPI, Education Directorate, Bikas Bhawan, Kolkata.

The seminar featured scholarly presentations and discussions by national and international experts on various facets of Indian Knowledge Systems, including Vedic traditions, traditional sciences, education, philosophy, and cross-cultural applications. Delegates from heritage and translation studies, management education, and policy-making bodies enriched the deliberations with their interdisciplinary insights.

The Centre for IKS at NSOU aims to foster research, documentation, and dissemination of indigenous knowledge traditions and their relevance in contemporary education and innovation ecosystems. It will also serve as a hub for interdisciplinary collaborations and curriculum development in alignment with the objectives of NEP 2020.

The event was coordinated successfully under the leadership of the NSOU Vice-Chancellor Prof Indrajit Lahiri and was supported by the Centre’s core team and members of the IKS Establishment Committee.