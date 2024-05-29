Now, Philippines opens doors for Indian medical aspirants

In a landmark move, the Philippines has announced a policy change that will significantly benefit Indian medical students pursuing their MBBS degrees. A recent amendment to the Philippine Medical Act of 1959 has been approved by the House of Representatives, paving the way for Indian students, including those from foreign, to register and practice medicine in the Philippines. This development comes after several years of persistent requests from India, recognising the Philippines as a top global destination for medical education.



The Philippines has emerged as a rising star in medical education, attracting aspiring doctors worldwide. It offers high-quality education at competitive costs, with tuition fees significantly lower than those in Western countries. The US-aligned curriculum ensures smooth transitions to international careers, supported by a strong network of globally recognized residency programmes.

Under this new provision, Indian students who complete their Doctor of Medicine degree from a Philippine College of Medicine recognised by the Commission on Higher Education (CHED), along with a 12-month internship, will be eligible to register and practice medicine in the Philippines. The CHED will issue the necessary certification to facilitate this process, ensuring a smooth transition for Indian graduates.

“This amendment is a landmark achievement, not only for Indian students but for all foreign medical students studying in the Philippines. It acknowledges the high standards of medical education in the Philippines and provides a clear pathway for our graduates to practice medicine either locally or internationally. This change will greatly benefit our students and strengthen the Philippines’ position as a leading destination for medical education in the Asia-Pacific region,” said Kadwin Pillai, Director of Transworld Educare and Chairman of Kings International Medical Academy.

This provision is particularly beneficial for Indian medical students, who have been increasingly choosing the Philippines for their medical education due to factors such as the high quality of education, English as the medium of instruction, and affordable living costs. The new regulations also align with the Indian Medical Commission’s requirements for registration, allowing Indian graduates to practice medicine in India after obtaining their MD degrees from the Philippines.

With 64 authorised medical schools across the Philippines, Indian students now have an even more compelling reason to pursue their medical education in this country. The amendment not only enhances their academic and professional prospects but also strengthens the educational ties between India and the Philippines.