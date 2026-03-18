No new NCERT books for Classes 10 and 11 this year

The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has clarified that new textbooks for Classes 10 and 11 will not be introduced in the ongoing academic session. The revised books will instead be rolled out from the 2027–28 academic year, as part of a phased implementation under the National Education Policy 2020 (NEP 2020) and the National Curriculum Framework for School Education 2023 (NCF-SE 2023).



NCERT has confirmed that textbooks for Classes 1 to 8 have already been developed and are available in both print and digital formats. For Class 9, new textbooks are currently being prepared and are set to be introduced in the 2026–27 academic session. Draft syllabi based on NCF-SE 2023 have also been uploaded on the official website for public feedback.

The council has introduced a new English textbook for Class 9 titled Kaveri, replacing the earlier books Beehive and Moments. The revised book places greater emphasis on Indian authors and incorporates elements of Indian Knowledge Systems.

Kaveri features 16 texts, evenly divided between Indian and international writers. Indian contributors include Subramania Bharati, Sudha Murty, Temsula Ao, Mitra Phukan, and Rabindranath Tagore. The book opens with a story from Sudha Murty’s 2004 collection.

The international section includes works by authors such as David Roth, Charles Swain, Bryanna T Perkins, Robert Langley, Maya Anthony, and Irene Chua. It also features an anonymous poem and an interview-based piece centred on Paralympic athlete Deepa Malik.

NCERT has reduced the number of English textbooks from two to one and brought down the total number of texts from 29 to 16, with the aim of simplifying the curriculum while ensuring a balanced representation of Indian and global literature.