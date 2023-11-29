NMC issues guidelines for medical graduates from war-torn Ukraine

In a significant move, the National Medical Commission (NMC) has provided guidelines to address the issues faced by Foreign Medical Graduates (FMGs) who had to leave Ukraine due to the pandemic or war. These students had to continue some of their medical education online.

Upon returning to India, Foreign Medical Graduates who have completed their medical education abroad in offline mode, with or without a one-year internship, are now required to secure provisional registration from the respective State Medical Council. Subsequently, they are mandated to undergo a one-year Compulsory Rotating Medical Internship (CRMI) as per the CRMI Regulation of 2021. These students are eligible to receive a stipend equivalent to that provided to Indian medical graduates.

Meanwhile, Foreign Medical Graduates, who had a break in their final year and returned to India owing to Covid-19 pandemic or war and completed FMG course (including examination) in online mode only will have to undergo one year clinical clerkship (CC) in India in lieu of deficiency in their training from their parent medical college. The Indian Medical College may charge clerkship fee from FMGs maximum upto Rs 5000per month.

After successful completion of one year clinical clerkship and supported by log book followed by authentication from concerned college authority, they will be allowed to begin CRMI which may be done in medical college or any recognised institute.