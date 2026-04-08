NMC cracks down on medical colleges over excess fee

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has issued a firm directive to medical colleges, institutions, and universities across India, mandating that MBBS fees be charged strictly for the stipulated academic duration of four and a half years. The commission has warned that any deviation from this rule will lead to stringent regulatory action.



This decision follows multiple complaints received by the NMC, indicating that several institutions were collecting fees for extended periods of five to five and a half years. In certain instances, colleges were also found to be charging students for the compulsory rotating medical internship, even though it does not fall under formal academic instruction.

Clarifying the official structure of the MBBS programme, the commission referred to provisions under the National Medical Commission Act, 2019, along with the Competency-Based Medical Education (CBME) Guidelines, 2024, framed under the Graduate Medical Education Regulations (GMER). As per these guidelines, the MBBS course consists of 4.5 years (54 months) of academic study, followed by a one-year compulsory rotating medical internship (CRMI).

The NMC reiterated that the internship phase should not be considered part of the academic course for fee-related purposes, and therefore, institutions must not impose any additional charges for this period. The directive aims to prevent students from facing undue financial burden.

Citing interim observations by the Supreme Court of India, the commission noted that issues such as non-payment of stipends during internships and the imposition of extra charges have been highlighted in related cases. The apex court has stressed that fee structures must remain fair, transparent, and non-exploitative, and should correspond only to the academic services provided.

Reaffirming its position, the NMC has directed all institutions to strictly adhere to the revised fee guidelines and limit charges exclusively to the 4.5-year academic period. The move is intended to enhance transparency and accountability in medical education while protecting students’ interests.