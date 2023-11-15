NMC cautions medical colleges against fake recognition letters

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has issued a warning against fake letters of recognition circulating with forged signatures of Dr Vijay Oza, the president of the NMC’s Post Graduate Education Medical Board (PGMEB). The NMC has urged colleges to be vigilant and not to be deceived by these scams.

“It has come to the notice of Post Graduate Education Medical Board, National Medical Commission that fake/forged letter(s) of Recognition under forged signature of Dr Vijay Oza, President PGMEB have been claimed to be recieved by few Medical Colleges,” the NMC mentioned in an official notice.

“It is hereby informed that all the letters of Recognition/ Renewal of Recognition are sent through a dedicated email in addition to dispatch of the letter(s) through speed post. All the stakeholders including Medical Colleges are hereby advised to not to fall in trap of any such fake letter(s) of Recognition/Renewal of Recognition if the same is not received through dedicated email from PGMEB, NMC as well as by Post from NMC. In case of any doubt same may please be confirmed from PGMEB, NMC,” NMC added. In September, too, the NMC raised an alarm about fraudulent permission letters being distributed to medical colleges in Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu.