News & views

Nagaland University Researchers have developed a sustainable and robust hydrogel membrane electrolyte using the natural biopolymer chitosan that offers a safer and environmentally friendly alternative to conventional liquid electrolytes used in supercapacitors.

Masai has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with SP Jain Institute of Management & Research (SPJIMR) to launch pathway certification programmes for working professionals. The partnership brings together institutional legacy and grassroots accessibility to reimagine executive education.