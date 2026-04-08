News & views

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BY MPost8 April 2026 11:30 PM IST

Nagaland University Researchers have developed a sustainable and robust hydrogel membrane electrolyte using the natural biopolymer chitosan that offers a safer and environmentally friendly alternative to conventional liquid electrolytes used in supercapacitors.

Masai has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with SP Jain Institute of Management & Research (SPJIMR) to launch pathway certification programmes for working professionals. The partnership brings together institutional legacy and grassroots accessibility to reimagine executive education.

MPost

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