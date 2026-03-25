News & views

IIT Madras has established a Centre for Advanced Research on Spirituality, Science and Society to explore the intersection of spirituality, meditation, science, and society. It will contribute to global research on human well-being and consciousness and promote interdisciplinary research combining science, humanities, medicine, and architecture.

IIT Ropar’s ANNAM.AI Centre of Excellence is all set to bring AI revolution to Indian agriculture with government collaborations. ANNAM.AI is building scalable agricultural AI intelligence technologies designed to make data-driven farming accessible across the country. Provided at no cost, these AI-based weather stations will deliver hyperlocal, real-time weather data to farmers.