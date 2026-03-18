News & views

In a landmark initiative, the Government of NCT of Delhi signed a MoU with IIT Madras to launch a comprehensive pilot study on photocatalytic “smog-eating” surfaces. The project will target key pollutants like Nitrogen Dioxide and Volatile Organic Compounds that fuel urban smog.

The DU has recently launched a new student engagement initiative titled, “Coffee with Vice-Chancellor” to strengthen dialogue between the administration and students. In its inaugural session, VC Yogesh Singh interacted with 10 students from Miranda House on Artificial Intelligence.