News & views

Samyak Sheersh and Aditya Pal from IIT Kharagpur won the 15th edition of the BCC&I-GNIT Technology Inter-College Quiz Fest 2026, held at Guru Nanak Institute of Technology (GNIT), a JIS Group educational initiative. GNIT secured the second position, while another IIT Kharagpur team finished third.

With tightened visa regulations in the USA, UK, Canada and Australia, India is emerging as one of the fastest-growing study destinations globally. A new report by QS titled Global Student Flows: India 2026, foreign student enrolment is projected to rise at around 8% annually until 2030.