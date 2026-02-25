News & views

A state-of-the-art AICTE-IDEA Lab was inaugurated at Guru Nanak Institute of Technology in Kolkata, a JIS Group educational initiative by Sardar Taranjit Singh, Managing Director, JIS Group and others. The AICTE-IDEA Lab at GNIT features modern, industry-ready infrastructure that supports the entire product development lifecycle—from ideation to prototyping. The facility is designed to promote interdisciplinary learning, real-world problem-solving, and startup-focused innovation in a safe and professional environment.

Astrophysicists from the Department of Physics and SPASE at IIT Kanpur and the National Centre for Radio Astrophysics Pune have developed a novel and powerful method to estimate distances to stars that emit periodic radio flashes, such as pulsars. The work is reported in a recent paper titled ‘Probing the morphology of the Gum Nebula using pulsar observables and a novel distance estimation method.’