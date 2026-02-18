News & views

Demonstrating entrepreneurial clarity, Team Mentorly from Greenwood High International School, was the Overall Winner at finale of Youth Udyami 2026, hosted by Prayaas, the social responsibility initiative led by students of Indian Institute of Management Bangalore.

IIM Kashipur concluded Uttishtha 2026, which emerged as one of Uttarakhand’s most impactful entrepreneurship summits. The two-day event transformed the campus into a dynamic marketplace of ideas and enterprise.