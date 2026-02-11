News & views

A new AICTE IDEA Lab was inaugurated at Dr Sudhir Chandra Sur Institute of Technology & Sports Complex (SurTech), a JIS Group Educational Initiative at its Kolkata campus by Sardar Haranjit Singh, Joint Managing Director, JIS Group and others recently.

Guru Nanak Institute of Hotel Management hosted its much-awaited annual gala food festival, ‘Amalgam 2026’. The celebration brought together the essence of India’s rich culinary heritage and cultural vibrancy, reinforcing the institute’s continued commitment to excellence in Hospitality, Hotel Management, and Catering Technology.