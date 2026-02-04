News & views

IIM Kashipur hosted Neev 2026, Chapter 2 – The Startup Conclave, centred on the theme ‘Startup Talent Wars: Attracting, Retaining, and Empowering Gen Z & Gen Alpha.’ The conclave brought together industry leaders and startup founders to deliberate on how startups and fast-growing organisations can build resilient cultures and attract next-generation talent.

IIT Madras researchers have developed an innovative, green, and sustainable method to recover valuable metals from e-waste using eco-friendly solvents derived from natural compounds. This breakthrough could pave the way for safer and more eco-efficient e-waste recycling practices that protect the environment while supporting India’s circular economy goals.