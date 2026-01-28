News & views

The University of Cambridge announced that it is increasing its engagement with India by setting up a new research centre and opening new admission routes for high-performing undergraduate students. Cambridge Vice-Chancellor Deborah Prentice also said that CBSE Class XII results will now be accepted for entry into “some undergraduate courses, alongside additional requirements” at Cambridge.

An academia–industry meet under the Finishing School Programme on 3D printing and additive manufacturing technology was held recently at the 3D Printing Project Centre of MAKAUT, West Bengal. The meet focused on strengthening academia–industry collaboration, promoting innovation and building advanced skills in the fast-growing field of additive manufacturing.