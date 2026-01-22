News & views

IIT Gandhinagar is partnering with a Taiwanese University and tech company specializing in designing and manufacturing advanced wireless communication modules to boost India-Taiwan semiconductor partnership. The collaboration was strengthened with the visit to the IIT Gandhinagar campus of Prof Li-Chun Wang of National Yang Ming Chiao Tung University (NYCU) and Ming-Jer Chen, CEO of Ampak Technology Inc. recently.

BIT Mesra has teamed up with IIT Kharagpur for the International Conference on Frontiers in Surface Engineering & Additive Manufacturing (FSEAM 2026). The conference will conclude on January 23 at IIT Kharagpur. Bringing together experts from academia, industry and research, FSEAM 2026 will explore and exchange knowledge on sustainability through engineered surfaces and additive innovation.