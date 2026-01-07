News & views

Celebrating its 52nd edition, Saarang, the annual cultural festival of IIT Madras, will be held on campus from Jan 8 onwards. With an expected footfall of over 80,000 visitors, Saarang is one of the largest student-run cultural festivals in the country. The theme of this edition is ‘Beyond Realms’, exploring the idea that art can transcend physical boundaries and transport audiences to imagined worlds.

The Entrepreneurship Cell, IIT Kanpur, announced the opening of registrations for its annual flagship event, E-Summit’25, to be organized at campus between Jan 23-25. The event will bring together the academic community, venture capitalists and industry leaders and provide a platform for networking, workshops and more.