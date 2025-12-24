News & Views

NIT Rourkela has been awarded two research projects under the Scheme for Promotion of Academic and Research Collaboration (SPARC) of the Ministry of Education, Government of India, with a total sanctioned funding of over Rs 1.82 crore. Each project has a duration of two years. SPARC is a national initiative aimed at strengthening India’s research ecosystem by promoting structured collaboration between Indian higher education institutions and leading global universities.

IIT Bombay and Vertiv have announced a strategic collaboration to develop advanced cooling solutions for AI-driven data centers. This partnership aims to build solutions that address these fast-evolving thermal demands while creating a pipeline of industry-ready engineering talent. The partnership brings together Vertiv’s global engineering strength with IIT Bombay’s research leadership and reinforces their shared commitment to enhancing India’s digital capabilities.