MillenniumPost
Home > K-REERS > News & Views
K-REERS

News & Views

BY MPost24 Dec 2025 11:31 PM IST

NIT Rourkela has been awarded two research projects under the Scheme for Promotion of Academic and Research Collaboration (SPARC) of the Ministry of Education, Government of India, with a total sanctioned funding of over Rs 1.82 crore. Each project has a duration of two years. SPARC is a national initiative aimed at strengthening India’s research ecosystem by promoting structured collaboration between Indian higher education institutions and leading global universities.

IIT Bombay and Vertiv have announced a strategic collaboration to develop advanced cooling solutions for AI-driven data centers. This partnership aims to build solutions that address these fast-evolving thermal demands while creating a pipeline of industry-ready engineering talent. The partnership brings together Vertiv’s global engineering strength with IIT Bombay’s research leadership and reinforces their shared commitment to enhancing India’s digital capabilities.

MPost

MPost


Next Story
Share it
X