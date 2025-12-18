News & Views

IITM Pravartak Technologies Foundation is partnering with the Union Education Ministry’s SWAYAM Plus initiative to launch an AI-enabled HR analytics programme. It is designed to equip learners with data-driven and AI-enabled HR capabilities aligned with emerging workforce and organisational demands. The first cohort will commence in January 2026. The last date to apply is December 30, 2025. The programme aims to empower students and HR professionals seeking to enhance their analytical, digital, and strategic people management competencies.

Nagaland University Researchers from the law department have proposed a pioneering ‘Digital Rehabilitation Law’, a future-oriented legal framework that integrates Artificial Intelligence, telemedicine and mobile health technologies into India’s drug addiction recovery system. The study offers one of the earliest doctrinal analyses of how India’s legal environment can accommodate technology-driven rehabilitation models. The researchers highlight an urgent need to strengthen rehabilitation as a central pillar of national public health and drug policy.