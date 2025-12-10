News & Views

* Like several state-government schools across India, even the Kendriya Vidyalayas (KV), a network of central government-overseen schools in India, is struggling with severe staff shortage. In the Lok Sabha, the Ministry of Education shared that nearly 1,716 non-teaching positions and 8,457 teaching positions are lying vacant as of November 1, 2025. At a time when the government is building more KVs, a sharp decline in student admission has been noticed, the Ministry said in its written reply.

* OP Jindal Global University hosted the senior leadership delegation from the University of Tokyo as the India–Japan Higher Education Conclave started in New Delhi. The six-day tri-city India tour (Delhi, Ahmedabad and Bengaluru) focuses on the theme, ‘Future of Global Education: India and Japan as Leaders of Knowledge and Innovation’. Key areas of engagement include two‑way student and faculty mobility across disciplines and levels of study and the development of joint and dual degree programmes.