News & Views

IIT Kharagpur has strengthened its Indo-German collaboration in rapid and mobile diagnostics. Recently, the IIT Kharagpur welcomed a delegation from the University of Leipzig, following the director’s visit to the Mobile Suitcase Lab at Leipzig University in November 2025. The Science Counsellor at the Embassy of India, Berlin initiated discussions with the Leipzig group and facilitated these reciprocal engagements, reflecting growing confidence toward a robust Indo–German partnership in affordable and technology-driven healthcare.

Satyajit Ray Film & Television Institute (SRFTI) has openings for various contractual teaching positions at the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), Itanagar campus. From professors, associate professors to assistant professors, applicants can apply for various positions till December 5, 2025. Applications are also open for the posts of Campus Director, Registrar at FTII Itanagar. The institute offers three unique two-year postgraduate diploma courses in screen acting, screenwriting and documentary cinema for the upcoming academic session.