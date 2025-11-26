News & Views

Researchers at NIT Rourkela have identified a natural compound found in long pepper as an effective and cost-efficient agent against colon cancer cells. The findings of this research have been published in the prestigious journal BioFactors, in a paper co-authored by Prof Bijesh Kumar Biswal, Associate Professor, Department of Life Science, along with his research scholars, Rajeev Kumar Sahoo, Stuti Biswal, Sambit Kumar Patra, and Shikshya Swarupa Panda.

IIM Kashipur organised its annual flagship conclave, Manthan 2025, on the theme “Innovation Unleashed: Redefining Business to Shape a Sustainable Future.” The event brought together visionary leaders, innovators, and industry experts to explore how organisations can move from ideas to long-term, sustainable impact. Prof. Utkarsh, Chairperson, Placements & Corporate Relations, IIM Kashipur, emphasised the relevance of innovation led thinking in today’s dynamic business environment.