News & Views

Researchers from NIT Rourkela have developed an eco-friendly method to produce black terracotta wares. This unique process merges traditional artisan knowledge with modern technology to produce black terracotta sustainably. The research team, led by Prof Swadesh Kumar Pratihar, Prof of Ceramic Engineering, along with Shiv Kumar Verma, Senior Technical Assistant, and Dr Rupesh Mandal, a Research Graduate from NIT Rourkela, has secured a patent for the developed process.

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) through its Auditing and Assurance Standards Board (AASB), has launched a Refresher Course on Standards on Auditing covering all 35 Standards on Auditing. This 8 sessions course of 3 hours each aims to enhance the members’ understanding and practical application of auditing principles through a comprehensive and interactive learning experience. The first batch of this virtual course is scheduled from November 22, 2025.