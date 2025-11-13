News & Views

IIM Calcutta is organising a three-day workshop from December 19 to 21, 2025, on its campus on how to excel in business case writing using the right AI tools. Participants will get the opportunity to learn from Prof Ashok Som, ESSEC Business School, France, who has published over 120 case studies and case-based articles. The workshop will also feature Prof Dharma Raju Bathini, Faculty Coordinator of the IIMC Case Research Centre.

In a significant move to further enrich campus life and strengthen avenues for creative expression, Banaras Hindu University (BHU) is establishing a theatre cell, ‘The Rangshala.’ The dedicated cell aims to institutionalize the practice of theatre and to organize and promote theatrical activities across the institutes of the university. Prof Sanjay Kumar, Department of English, Faculty of Arts, has been appointed as the coordinator of the theatre cell for the 2025–2026.