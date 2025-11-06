News & Views

The Indian School of Hospitality (ISH) hosted the third edition of its annual business conclave, IMPACT 2025, bringing together industry leaders, entrepreneurs, and academics to explore how empathy and culture influence leadership, performance, and learning in a fast-changing world. Built around the theme Culture 360°, the conclave examined how trust, identity, and human connection shape decision-making, motivation, and collaboration across workplaces.

Rockhurst University has announced the Guaranteed Work Programme for international students applying to graduate programmes in the College of Business and Technology. This opportunity will be available to students applying for January 2026 and August 2026 intakes and will be offered alongside merit-based scholarships of up to 50%, making Rockhurst one of the most affordable destinations for global graduate education in the US.