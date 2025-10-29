News & Views

Azim Premji University recently unveiled the Coasts & Oceans of Life, the fourth edition of its annual climate festival. The festival will be open to the public till November 8, 2025. Building on the success of earlier editions themed on rivers, forests, and mountains, this year’s festival dives deep into the ecology, livelihoods, and imagination of the seas that shape India.

Ecole Ducasse has been named both World’s Best Culinary Training Institution 2025 and Europe’s Best Culinary Training Institution 2025 by the prestigious World Culinary Awards, marking the third consecutive year the institution has received these coveted honours. Now in its sixth edition, the World Culinary Awards celebrate outstanding achievements across the international culinary landscape.