News & Views

A growing number of students are letting AI guide their study abroad plans, a new survey by IDP has found. The survey, conducted among nearly 8,000 current and prospective students worldwide, revealed that 54% plan to use platforms like ChatGPT and Gemini to choose their university, while 53% will turn to them to select their courses.

The Department of Women and Child Development (Government of NCT of Delhi) and SOS Children’s Villages India have entered a five-year partnership to jointly implement the government’s sponsorship scheme through SOS India’s Kinship Care Programme which aims to ensure holistic care and protection for 350 children across Delhi. The MoU was signed recently.