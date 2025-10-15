News & Views

IIT Madras Pravartak Technologies Foundation has teamed up with BodhBridge Education, a company run by an IIT Madras alumnus, to launch two innovative and free entrepreneurship training programmes for students and working professionals, aimed at nurturing the next generation of entrepreneurs in India.

NIT Rourkela researchers have used extracts from medicinal plants to produce potent antibacterial agents that are environmentally safe and effective. The research addresses the problem of antimicrobial resistance. The researchers have used an eco-friendly approach to producing the Zinc oxide nanoparticles.