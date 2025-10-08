News & Views

Team Alpha Entity from NiT, a JIS Group educational initiative emerged as the winner of the Smart Dustbin Challenge organised by IIM Calcutta Innovation Park (IIMCIP-TIC). By leveraging sensor-based technology, the innovation enhances the efficiency of waste management ingeniously, minimizing manual labor and exposure to hazardous materials besides promoting better recycling practices.

Not just school homework, now AI tools are being used to cheat in public examinations too. In a significant development, the Lucknow Police have arrested 10 people as part of inter-state ‘solver gang’ who have used AI-based photo manipulation and impostors to clear the IBPS Clerk Exam 2025 on behalf of candidates.