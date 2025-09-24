News & Views

More than 700 winners from 78 schools across West Bengal were felicitated at the recently-held prize distribution ceremony organised by Spell-a-thon Olympiads in Kolkata. This year’s competitions witnessed participation of over 5800 students from Kindergarten to Class XII, who competed across three venues over four marathon days. The journey began at Asian International School, Howrah and concluded at Techno India Group Public School, Hooghly (Chinsurah).

In alignment with the vision of NEP 2020, the CBSE has introduced 14 new Capacity Building Programmes (CBPs) to strengthen continuous professional development for teachers across its affiliated schools. The training manuals for these programmes were unveiled at the National Teachers’ Conference 2025 in Patna. The CBPs will equip teachers with practical strategies, innovative tools and structured session plans, ensuring a more engaging learning experience for students.