News & Views

JIS School of Business Management, JIS University, recently launched the Global Interfaith Dialogue Online Certificate Course, an academic initiative promoting peace, dialogue, and mutual understanding across religions, philosophies and cultures. Designed in alignment with NEP 2020, the six-module course (Sep 2025 to Jan 2026) will feature 30 sessions on India’s pluralism, world religions, and contemporary issues of secularism and peacebuilding. The programme will culminate in an International Interfaith Conference and Immersion Programme in February 2026.

Wadhwani School of Data Science and AI, IIT Madras and ICMR-NIRRCH researchers have developed a one-of-a-kind approach to fight fungal pathogens called ‘Candida albicans’ (CAL). This multidisciplinary approach employed an integrated systems biology approach - combining large-scale computational modelling and experimental validation - to identify unknown critical metabolic vulnerabilities in C.albicans. It is the primary cause of Systemic Candidiasis, a major global health threat with a high mortality rate up to 63.6% in severe cases.