News & Views

A survey of top CXOs and industry leaders conducted during Great Lakes Institute of Management’s annual management conclave revealed that while 76% of respondents rated India’s broader business ecosystem as “highly resilient” to global shocks, only 39% felt their industry was “well-equipped” to handle challenges such as pandemics, geopolitical tensions, supply chain disruptions, and economic slowdowns. Skills shortages and infrastructure gaps were identified as recurring barriers to improving readiness.

The USC Viterbi School of Engineering and the USC School of Advanced Computing have launched a new undergraduate programme – the Bachelor of Science in Artificial Intelligence (BSAI) – designed to equip students with strong foundations in AI, along with specialized tracks in computing, engineering, and systems applications. Students will also gain hands-on exposure through USC’s leading AI research centers and collaborations with industry partners like Amazon, Capital One, and Meta.