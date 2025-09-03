News & Views

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan addressed the 65th Foundation Day of NCERT recently and launched a host of initiatives including Diksha 2.0. Calling NCERT not just an institution but a ‘Gyan-Kumbh’, he highlighted its immense contribution to nation-building through education since its inception. He urged NCERT to embrace its role as a change leader by adopting a new avatar, reform-oriented, tech-driven, and focused on global best practices.

India’s semiconductor market is projected to exceed USD 55 billion by 2026 and USD 100 billion by 2030, fueled by strong demand in smartphones, automotive, and 5G IoT, alongside strong government support. ASML, a global leader in semiconductor lithography, attended SEMICON India 2025 for the first time. The company showcased its holistic lithography portfolio, which integrates lithography systems, computational software, metrology, and inspection solu8tions.