News & Views

Coursera released its annual Global Skills Report and revealed a 107% YoY surge in GenAI enrollments in India and over 2.6 million enrollments to date, the highest of any country globally. Now in its seventh year, the 2025 edition ranks India 89th globally for overall skills proficiency and 19th in Asia Pacific. Indian learners demonstrate 18% proficiency in business, 22% in technology, and 20% in data science.

NIT Rourkela, researchers have developed an algorithm to strengthen cyber resilience for stability of microgrids, localised power systems. Led by Prof Pravat Kumar Ray, HOD of Electrical Engineering, the research team has developed a Modified Improved Whale Optimisation algorithm inspired from the hunting strategies of humpback whales, which use bubble-net feeding, circling fish and releasing bubbles to create a net that traps them.