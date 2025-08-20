News & Views

SP Jain School of Global Management has signed a MoU with the Financial Planning Standards Board (FPSB) India, earning the Certified Financial Planner (CFP) accreditation for its new Master’s in Applied Finance & Wealth Management (MFWM) programme ahead of its launch. The CFP certification is internationally recognised as the gold standard in financial planning.





Alliance University has signed a MoU with Anju Bobby High Performance, founded by Olympian Anju Bobby George and coach Robert Bobby George. This partnership aims to open new avenues in sports management and fitness. A key highlight of the MoU is the launch of a four-year BBA in Sports Management, starting in 2026 with an intake of 60 students.