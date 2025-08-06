News & Views

In an encouraging trend, more women students have taken admission to UG courses in Delhi University after the introduction of Common University Entrance Test (CUET). According to data shared by the Ministry of Education in Parliament, there has been an increase in the number of girls taking the CUET. Since its launch in 2022–23, 4.29 lakh women appeared for the test. The number rose to 5.13 lakh in 2023–24 and to 5.94 lakh in 2024–25.

IIT Guwahati researchers have developed an underwater vibration sensor that enables automated and contactless voice recognition. Conducted in collaboration with researchers from Ohio State University, USA, the developed sensor offers a promising alternative communication method for individuals with voice disabilities who are unable to use conventional voice-based systems. This development holds potential beyond voice recognition. Other than hands-free operation of various devices, the developed sensor can also be used in exercise tracking and movement detection.