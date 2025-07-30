News & Views

Dr Alok Kumar Rai has formally taken charge as the Director of IIM Calcutta on Wednesday. Formerly, the Vice Chancellor of the University of Lucknow, Dr Rai brings with him a deep commitment to academic excellence, research, and institutional governance. The institute looks forward to his leadership in steering IIM Calcutta through its next phase of growth, especially in an era of global transformation and AI-driven change.

Registrations have started for the India Skills Competition 2025, the country’s premier platform to celebrate excellence in vocational training and skill development. Organised by the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, the contest will feature 63 skills for which participants from 36 states and UTs will compete. Registrations can be completed online via Skill India Digital Hub (SIDH) portal. The last date to complete the registration is September 30, 2025.