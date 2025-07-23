News & Views

World University of Design (WUD) has introduced the country’s first-of-its-kind Master of Visual Arts (MVA) programme in the Curation of Contemporary Art & Design. The academic session will start in August. Bachelor’s degree in any discipline with a minimum of 50% marks is required. Admission will be based on the PG Art Aptitude Test followed by a personal interview. Admissions are open until August 10, 2025, with online entrance exams held every Friday.

Meghalaya’s first state-run university, Captain Williamson Sangma State University has started admissions for its PG programmes for the 2025–26 academic session. The courses will be offered across its Tura and Shillong campuses. At the Tura campus, students can apply for postgraduate courses in Anthropology, Economics, Education, Environmental Science, Garo, Geography, History, Philosophy, Political Science, and Sociology.