News & Views

The IAT is the national-level entrance to the Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research (IISERs), premier institutions under the Ministry of Education, focused on cutting-edge research in pure sciences. Three students of DPS Ruby Park, Kolkata, have bagged national ranks in this prestigious exam. While Dishaanth Basu emerged as the national topper in the IISER Aptitude Test, Sunhrit Paria has AIR 58 and Neelkanth Basu bagged AIR 476.

Nagaland University is open for applications to its UG/PG/PhD & other programmes for 2025-26 academic year. In line with NEP 2020, all courses offer multiple entry and exit options with certification at each level. The online application for UG and PG courses can be submitted till July 20, 2025 and PhD courses till July 12, 2025. The online application for DSc/DLitt/ LLD courses can be submitted till July 20, 2025.