News & Views

Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla became the second Indian to travel to space after Wing Commander Rakesh Sharma. He is also the first Indian to step aboard the International Space Station as part of a commercial space mission. He earned a BSc in Computer Science from NDA in 2005. He then trained at the Indian Air Force Academy and became a fighter pilot in 2006. He completed an MTech in Aerospace Engineering from IISc, Bengaluru.

In a major move to reduce academic stress and improve how students are assessed, CBSE has announced a two-term board exam system for Class 10, starting from 2026. As per the new plan, the academic year will be split into two equal terms. The first board exam will take place in February 2026, and the second one in May 2026. Class 10 results will be declared before those of Class 12.