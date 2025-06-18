News & Views

NIT Rourkela will celebrate its 22nd Convocation on June 20, 2025. In a press conference held on Wednesday, Prof K Umamaheshwar Rao, Director of NIT Rourkela, informed the institute will award 2065 degrees to its graduating class. The institute will also award 8 institute gold medals, 6 endowment gold medals, 7 endowment awards, and 59 silver medals to branch toppers of the graduating batch of the year 2024.

IIT Kharagpur’s IEEE Computer Society Student Branch, along with the IEEE Kharagpur Section, has launched the Summer Internship Programme 2025.

The internship is fully online, so students from anywhere in India can join. It runs for 2–3 months and is open to both undergraduate and postgraduate students (BTech, MTech, BSc, MSc, BCA, MCA, or similar courses). The last date to apply is June 21, 2025.



